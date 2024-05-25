Telangana: Hanuman Yatra in Karimnagar leads to skirmish, protest against cops

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed in Karimnagar district on Saturday after an argument took place during a right-wing rally by Hanuman devotees, leading to protests by Hindutva workers. The argument eventually led to a protest by right wing organizations, who took the streets and were reportedly detained.

Soon after the incident, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Karimnagar Lok Sabha MP Bandi Sanjay also demanded that the Telangana police release those who were detained during the Hanuman Shobha Yatra in Mancherial.

According to the Three Town police, the incident occurred at the Mancherial cross roads when a rally by Hanuman devotees was being taken out. A man belonging to another community took objection to the rally and that started an argument. The Mancherial police took the man into custody and shifted him to police station.

However, when the police were shifting the man to police station in a patrol car, a Hanuman devotee latched on to the police patrol and the driver fearing an attack on police drove ahead. The driver stopped the vehicle a little ahead. A sub-inspector of police from Karimnagar got down to prevent anyone from following police vehicle.

However, the sub-inspector was mobbed and hundreds of people gathered at police station to protest police action.