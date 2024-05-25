Congress files complaint against KTR for ‘BITS Pilani versus Palli-Batani’ remark

Calls it an insult not only to Congress MLC candidate Teenmaar Mallanna, but also to the graduates from KU and OU

Photo of Vivek Bhoomi Vivek Bhoomi|   Updated: 25th May 2024 8:19 pm IST
Mallu Ravi seeks strict action against against KTR for his “unruly, unwarranted, derogatory and scathing” remarks against Naveen Kumar.
Representative image

Hyderabad: TPCC senior vice-president Dr Mallu Ravi has filed a complaint with the chief electoral officer against BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) for his objectionable comments against Congress candidate for Warangal-Nalgonda-Khammam graduate MLC by-election Chinthapandu Naveen Kumar alias Teenmar Mallanna during a preparatory meeting of BRS in Choutuppal on Friday.

KTR had compared BRS candidate Rakesh Reddy’s educational qualification with Mallanna’s education, saying the MLC election was between “BITS Pilani and Palli-Batani.”

He had allegedly said that while Rakesh Reddy was a gold medalist from BITS Pilani and has worked in the US for seven years, Teenamar Mallanna was a “Palli-Batani.”

In his complaint, Mallu Ravi stated that Naveen held a degree from Kakatiya University, pursued his post-graduation from Osmania University, and an MBA from JNTU.

Observing that there was no need to use such derogatory and insulting language against Naveen Kumar, Mallu Ravi felt that it certainly attracted the model code of conduct, and that through his statements, KTR has insulted all the graduates of OU and KU varsities by comparing their stature with a private deemed university of Rajasthan.

Ravi sought serious action against KTR for his “unruly, unwarranted, derogatory and scathing” remarks against Naveen Kumar.

