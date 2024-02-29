Telangana: Harassment by online loan app drives man to suicide

Hyderabad: In a horrific incident, harassment by the recovery agents of an online app allegedly drove a 28-year-old man in Telangana’s Rajanna Sircilla district to suicide.

The victim, identified as Ch Sairaju, defaulted on the loan amount he had taken from an online lending platform. The recovery agents purportedly blackmailed him by threatening to make his morphed photos go viral among friends and family, as per sources.

Also Read Telangana Intermediate student denied entry for being late to exam, dies by suicide

Police said Sairaju left his home two days ago, and a missing case was filed on February 27. Earlier this week, Sairaju’s morphed pictures reached his family and relatives.

On Wednesday, February 28, his body was discovered at the Mid Manair Dam in Manwada Village in the Rajanna Sircilla district.

Sairaju’s cell phone was also missing. The police believe that his cell phone will provide crucial evidence.

The police have registered a case of abetment of suicide (IPC 306) under the Information Technology Act.