Telangana: Harish Rao condemns arrest of sarpanches over pending bills

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA T Harish Rao on Monday, November 4 condemned the arrest of sarpanches who protested over pending bills.

Rao said that it was wrong to detain the sarpanchs who came to Hyderabad to meet Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy and submit a representation. He alleged that the Congress government is arresting the sarpanches to collect debts, sell properties, take away the assets belonging to the family and give the funds meant for the development of the village.

The Siddipet MLA further took a dig at the Telangana government and asked, “Does Praja Palana mean arresting sarpanches who have served at the rural level?”

He further questioned the government when it can pay the bills to big contractors and why is there a delay in payment of bills to the sarpanches.

The former Telangana health minister urged the state government on behalf of the BRS to immediately release the illegally detained and arrested ex-sarpanches and pay the pending bills at the earliest.