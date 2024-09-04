Telangana: Harish Rao condemns dismissal of 6,200 staff from Gurukuls

Hyderabad: Strongly condemning the Telangana government’s decision of abruptly dismissing 6,200 part-time teachers, lecturers, and DEOs from the social welfare schools, BRS leader and Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao demanded their immediate reinstatement and prompt payment of their salaries that have been reportedly pending since three months

In a letter addressed to Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday, Harish Rao questioned whether it was “fair” on part of the government to punish the dedicated educators just for seeking salaries owed to them.

“Is this what the people of Telangana should expect from your government,” Harish Rao asked, saying that it was unfortunate to see such a condemnable development on the eve of Teachers Day that falls on September 5.

Stating that firing Gurukul teachers in the middle of the academic year has “severe consequences” not just for them, but for the students’ academics, Harish Rao said that the anguish being faced by the dismissed educators and their families was simply unbearable.

“Under the previous BRS government, we ensured that SC, ST, and minority students in these schools had access to IIT and NIT coaching, and entry into prestigious institutions. By dismissing the teachers who provided this vital coaching, your government is denying students the opportunities they deserve,” he said.