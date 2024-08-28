Telangana: Harish Rao criticises govt over crop purchase centres

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA T Harish Rao on Wednesday, August 28, criticised the government for not setting up crop purchase centres.

In a letter to chief minister A Revanth Reddy, he alleged that the government is trying to frustrate the farmers by forcing them to cultivate pulses instead of food crops to make profits.

“When the Central government announced it would set the minimum support price (MSP)at Rs. 8,682 but no one bought it at that price. As a result, the farmers sold the crop to farmers in the agricultural markets and rural areas between Rs.6,000 to Rs.6,500 per quintal. Farmers are losing more than Rs. 2,500 per quintal as it becomes a game played by private traders,” said the MLA.

The former minister went on to say that the BRS government would set up purchase centres in case the traders did not buy the crop at the MSP.

“The previous government would take measures to prevent the loss of farmers. Such steps created competition in the market compelling traders to buy the crops. However, this year the Congress has completely failed to set up buying centres under the market federation,” he added.

Rao further alleged that not setting up purchase centres has hurt the cash crop farmers. “Farmers from Khammam, Mahabubabad, Vikarabad, Kamareddy, Sangareddy, Narayanapeta, Suryapeta and other districts are deeply distressed and worried that there is no provision to sell the hard-cultivated crop at a support price,” the MLA added.

He further criticised the government for not fulfilling promises made to the farmers.

“The government is not bothered to purchase crops as per the support price. Cultivating crops and selling the cultivated crops has become a challenge for the farmer under the Congress rule,” he remarked.

Rao urged the government to do away with its farmer policies alleging that they are deceitful and asked the government to ensure that the crop purchase centres are set up so that farmers don’t suffer.