Telangana: Harish Rao hands over appointment letters to 1560 ASHA workers

Hyderabad: In the wake of extending support to field-level healthcare workers in Telangana, state health minister, T Harish Rao distributed appointment letters to 1560 Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) workers.

Rao on Friday during a program held at Shilpalkala Vedika, handed over appointment documents to 1560 ASHA workers appointed in Hyderabad, Rangareddy, and Medchal districts under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

Also Read Constituencies to get 1100 Dalit Bandhu units each under second phase: KTR

While highlighting Telangana’s achievements in healthcare, he said, “Telangana is a state where 100% of children are vaccinated, ensuring their well-being. Furthermore, the state has achieved 100% institutional deliveries, enhancing the safety of childbirth experiences.”

Rao said that the provision of free treatments by T Diagnostics and a sum of Rs 50,000 will be allocated to each ASHA worker for training as health workers.

The health minister also announced an increase in salaries for 27,000 workers in the state and the government’s decision to pay their cell phone bills from July onwards.

“Telangana offers a competitive salary package, states like Gujarat and those under Congress and BJP rule provide only Rs 4500 to ASHA workers, the government is committed to the welfare of its employees,” Rao said.

Highlighting the success of the Basti Dawakhana initiative, minister Harish Rao mentioned the significant reduction in outpatient (OP) burden at Osmania Hospital (60 percent) and Gandhi Hospital (56 percent in general and 72 percent in the fever hospital).

He announced plans to establish three new hospitals dedicated to pregnant women and the opening of a super speciality MCH (Maternal and Child Health) hospital in Gandhi, within a week.