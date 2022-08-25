Telangana: Harish Rao questions Centre on Krishna water dispute

Medak: Telangana finance minister T Harish Rao on Wednesday slammed the Central government for not deciding on Telangana’s share of Krishna river water. “Centre is trying to create trouble for Telangana by not deciding on the share of river water even after eight years of the state’s formation,” he said.

Minister Harish Rao spoke after inaugurating 2BHK houses at Pilli Kottal in Medak town. He accused the BJP-led central government of discriminating against Telangana. He added that the central government deceived youths the most by promising two crore jobs every year and not following through.

Last week, chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao also demanded an answer from Union home minister Amit Shah on the Krishna water dispute. “Neither Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy nor any other senior leader from Nalgonda went to the centre to demand clarity on the Krishna river water dispute,” said the chief minister.