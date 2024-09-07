Telangana: Harish Rao slams govt over non-payment of salaries

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA T Harish Rao on Saturday, September 7, slammed the Telangana government for not paying salaries to the staff of the Biodiversity board, highlighting concerns about the state government’s handling of financial obligations to employees.

“The employees including scientists and ground staff have been left in the lurch,” Rao remarked. He emphasised that despite Rs 10 crore being allocated during the BRS regime, the staff’s salaries have still not been paid.

The former finance minister attacked chief minister A Revanth Reddy stating, “Enough with the delays and excuses, act swiftly! We demand the immediate release of funds to support our dedicated environmental protectors.”

Rao took to X and said, “Over a year without pay! Telangana’s Biodiversity Board staff, from scientists to ground crew, are left in the lurch. Despite a Rs 10 crore fund earmarked by the previous BRS government, the Congress has failed to release these essential funds.”

Rao further tore into the Congress over claims of monthly first-day payments. “Our employees face harsh realities—driving taxis and struggling to make ends meet, with their children forced to drop out of school, claimed Harish Rao.