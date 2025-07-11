Telangana: Harish Rao submits Kaleshwaram project data to Ghose Commission

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA T Harish Rao on Friday, July 11, submitted data related to approvals and construction of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme barrages, including Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla, to the PC Ghose Commission in Hyderabad.

Following the submission, Rao told the media that since he was no longer in government all the relevant documents were with the Telangana administration. The Siddpet MLA further said that he wrote letters to government officials seeking cabinet decisions and notes but received no response.

He submitted a note with the information he had, including details of six cabinet approvals and three legislative assembly approvals related to the Medigadda, Annaram, and Sundilla barrages.

“I provided documents to the Commission with detailed information on approvals and discussions,” Rao told the media. The former Telangana finance minister said that he could not reveal more details regarding the issue, since the commission is investigating the matter.

“The government was not sharing requested documents with me despite cooperating with the commission,” Rao told the media.

He questioned the Telangana government’s transparency and expressed apprehensions that it might be providing misleading information to the Commission.

Background of the issue

On June 9, Rao appeared before the Ghose commission in connection with the Kaleshwaram irrigation project scam. After the inquiry, Rao told the media that he furnished all the documents before the commission as evidence pertaining to the project.

Firstly, Harish Rao said the commission asked him about the project’s design change from Tummidihatti to Medigadda, for which he replied, saying the decision was taken after the Central Water Commission (CWC) had written to the state government, stating that there was not enough water availability at Tummidihatti.

In view of that, Harish Rao said former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao asked WAPCOS, a central government agency, to conduct the survey and suggest the location to build the project.

He said the decision was driven by the logjam between the then-undivided Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra governments on building the project at Tummidihatti.

He said that the Congress government led by Prithviraj Chavan in Maharashtra had written to the then chief minister of undivided AP, N Kiran Kumar Reddy, making it clear that they were not going to allow building the Pranahitha-Chevella (Kaleshwaram Project) at a height of 152 metres.

For seven years, Rao said that the Congress government in AP failed to either get permissions or acquire any land for the project, and that they started building the project from its tail (canals) instead of focusing on building from the source.

“After the formation of Telangana and our government, we did request the then irrigation minister of Maharashtra, Hasan Mushrif, to allow us to construct the project, but he refused to yield, as it would submerge several villages in Maharashtra,” he added

“After the BJP came to power in Maharashtra, BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao himself went there and urged the then governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao and chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. “Maharashtra chief minister informed us that it was he who had led the movement against the project for 7 years during the Congress’ reign, and that it wasn’t possible for him to allow construction of the project at that height,” Rao explained.

He said that despite Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and N Uttam Kumar Reddy being ministers representing the Congress government in the undivided AP, they failed to convince the Congress governments in Maharashtra and at the Centre for seven long years.

“Obtaining environmental clearances for building the project at Tummidihatti, as it involved bringing Chapral Wildlife Sanctuary under submergence, would have led us to fight the cases in court for a decade. While the Congress wanted to build the project where there was no water availability, BRS proposed to build it where there was availability of water,” he said.

Harish Rao also said that it was the CWC which had advised Telangana to increase the storage capacity of the reservoirs under the Pranahitha-Chevella project.

On why the location of Annaram and Sundilla barrages was changed, Harish Rao told the commission that the decision was taken based on the detailed survey and the opinions of the engineers of the irrigation department.

Pointing out that there were several projects in the country whose designs had been changed, Harish Rao said he submitted evidence of those projects to the commission.

Harish Rao noted that Kaleshwaram Project comprised 3 barrages, 15 reservoirs, 19 sub-stations, 21 pump houses, tunnels extending to 203 km, gravity canals extending to 1,531 km, 98 km long pressure mains, 141 TMC storage capacity, lifting water up to a height of 530 metre, and water consumption of 240 TMC.

Except for the sinking of two piers at the Medigadda barrage, Harish Rao said that the rest of the structures of the project were all intact.

“The present chief minister has laid the foundation stone for the Gandhamalla lift irrigation scheme, for which Mallannasagar reservoir is the source. He is planning to fill the Musi River with Godavari water from Mallannasagar. He wants to supply drinking water to Hyderabad from Mallannasagar. Is Mallannasagar not part of the Kaleshwaram Project? How can he spread misinformation about the project becoming defunct?” he asked.

Harish Rao was confident that the people of Telangana had understood that Kaleshwaram will ultimately be the lifeline of the state.