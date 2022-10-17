Telangana: Harish Rao to provide nutrition kits to TB patients in Siddipet

Health department officials have named the kit as THR (Thanneeru Harish Rao) which will be distributed to each patient for at least six months.

Published: 17th October 2022
Hyderabad: Minister of Finance and Health, T Harish Rao, on Monday took it upon himself to provide nutrition kits to TB patients in the Siddipet Assembly Constituency, for the next six months, at his own expense, to aid patients in speedy recovery.

The Health minister has instructed the health department officials to prepare the kit with 30 eggs, one-kilogram dal, three kg of rice, and 300 grams of cow ghee for 265 TB patients in the constituency.

Harish Rao said that his support will boost the morale of TB patients who hail from poor financial backgrounds and lack awareness of the importance of healthy food intake.

The motive of the kit distribution was to supply nutritious food to patients who failed to purchase the same on their own due to their inability to work while suffering from the disease. These kits would bring about quick recovery in patients, the minister added.

According to the district health department, a total of 902 TB patients lived across the Siddipet district. Patients and their family members thanked the minister for his concern.

