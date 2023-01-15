Telangana HC adjourns appeals on Paigah lands in Raidurg

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has adjourned the hearing on two Original Side Appeals (OSAs) filed by Nawab Mohd Khaja Moinuddin challenging the District Registrar of Registration and Stamps’ refusal to register the petitioners’ development agreement-cum-GPA.

“We have appointed a new set of receivers-cum-commissioners in C.S. No. 7 of 1958 and have demanded that they give detailed reports by March 6, 2023,” said the court, which is pursuing the OSAs.

The current appeals must also abide by any report submitted by the receivers-cum-commissioners and any final judgement issued by the court with regard to prime land parcels totaling 209 acres in survey Nos. 1 to 49 located in Raidurg village (Paigah lands) and postponed until March 6, 2023.

Without getting into other contentious issues, the court stated that CS No. 7 of 1958 is still pending before this court, but specific orders were obtained from time to time by various parties by filing petitions. Anish Construction Company had previously indicated this in a writ petition.

“We may say that we have established a new group of receivers-cum-commissioners, and have asked them to make a thorough report so that we may consider drafting the final decree based on the report to be provided by the newly appointed receivers-cum-commissioners.”