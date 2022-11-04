Telangana HC announces holidays to subordinate courts for 2023

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has issued holidays for all the subordinate courts, tribunals and labour courts in the state for the year 2023.

The High Court declared vacations by exercising power conferred under Section 22 and 31 of Telangana Civil Courts Act, 1972.

All courts including civil courts, city civil courts and city small causes court will not be functioning from 12 to 17 January, 2023 on account of Sankaranti. From May 1 to 31, all courts will not be functioning on account of summer vacations.

Further, the courts will observe a vacation from October 25 to 27 for Dussehra.

The courts will also observe vacations for Kanumu and Republic Day in January, Mahasivarathri in February, Ugadi and Holi and Ramnavami in March, and Babu Jagjivan Ram’s birthday, Good Friday, Dr BR Ambedkar and Ramzan in April.

In June, the courts will not function on Bakrid. Vacations in July will be on account of Bonalu and Moharram. In August, courts will shut for Independence Day and Varalakshmi Vratham, in September for Krishnasthami, Ganesh Chaturthi and Milad un Nabi, October for Gandhi Jayanati, Maharnavami, Vijayadasami and in November for Karthika Purnima and Gurunak Jayanti.

The courts will observe a vacation in December for Christmas. Further, vacations will also be declared for New Years, Bhogi, Sankaranti, Bathukamma, Durgasthami, Naraka Chaturthi and Diwali.