Telangana HC asks DGP to consider state police association polls

Counsel for the petitioner stated that despite an earlier order passed by the High Court directing DGP to consider holding the elections, the DGP failed to comply with the court’s order.

File Photo: Telangana High Court

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Thursday, January 30 asked the Director General of Police (DGP) Dr Jitender to consider holding elections the Telangana State Police Association (TSPA) within five weeks.

Justice B Vijaysen Reddy directed the DGP after hearing writ petition filed by Allapur Janardhan, head constable at Raikode police station, had filed the writ plea challenging the actions of the Telangana police department for not conducting elections in the association as per Government Order 113.

Counsel for the petitioner stated that despite an earlier order passed by the High Court directing DGP to consider holding the elections, the DGP failed to comply with the court’s order. Further, it violated GO No. 113, the petitioner argued.

Conceding with the petitioner’s argument, Justice Reddy directed the DGP to give opportunity of hearing to the petitioner as well as all other interested persons and to decide the matter expeditiously.

The matter is scheduled on April 1 for further hearing.

