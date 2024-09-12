Telangana HC asks govt to protect Public Gardens in Nampally

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has instructed the state government to safeguard the Public Gardens in Nampally, ensuring the preservation of its greenery and prohibiting the conversion of the area into office spaces.

This ruling came from a bench comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J Sreenivas Rao, who resolved a writ petition filed in 2009 by the Public Gardens Morning Walkers’ Association.

The petition challenged the government’s plans to establish various offices within the gardens.

The court noted that in 2007, the state government had issued a directive allocating 30,500 square feet of the Public Garden for a protocol office.

However, by November 2009, this requirement was reduced to 859 square yards, and the office was subsequently constructed on that land.

The court further noted that the remaining unused portion of the allocated land, measuring 2,529 square yards, was retained by the Horticulture Department, which is responsible for the management of the Public Gardens.

After recording these facts, the bench directed the state government to refrain from encroaching upon any additional area of the Public Gardens while disposing of the petition.