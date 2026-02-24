Telangana HC asks state govt to explain lack of toilets in Gadwal school

Hyderabad: Acting on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), on the delay in construction of toilets at a girls’ school and a junior college in Jogulaba Gadwal district, the Telangana High Court, on Tuesday, February 24, directed the government to file an explanation in three weeks.

The PIL, filed by a law student of Osmania University, highlighted the dire issue of lack of toilet infrastructure at Zila Parishad High School in Undavelli and at Government Junior College in Maldakal of Jogulamba Gadwal district, the Times of India.

The petitioner alleged that the construction works started some years ago but stopped due to non-payment of bills. During his visit to the high school, Nagarkurnool MP Mallu Ravi had promised to secure Rs 1 crore through corporate social responsibility initiatives, but in vain.

In another PIL, the High Court has directed the state government to file counters in an alleged misappropriation of funds meant for Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI Schools) and Samagra Shiksha Schools for vocational learning.

PM SHRI Schools was launched in 2022 to provide high-quality, inclusive, and joyful education, featuring modern infrastructure, technology, and green campus initiatives to mentor other schools in their regions.

The Centre had launched Samagra Shiksha, an integrated scheme for school education, in 2018. It is an overarching programme for the school education sector extending from pre-school to class XII and aims to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education at all levels of school education.

The petitioner sought a direction with regard to the violation of the bidding norms followed by school education department’s officials.

It was alleged that the officials concerned collected huge sums from the bidders and favoured their preferred bidders, which ended the bidding for 2024-25 academic year. It was alleged that though the bids were called for 946 schools in Telangana, the schemes were approved only for 500 schools.