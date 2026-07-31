Telangana HC cancels NITHM Director’s appointment

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has cancelled the appointment of Professor V. Venkata Ramana as the Director of the National Institute of Tourism and Hospitality Management (NITHM), Hyderabad.

It ruled that the state government did not follow the institute’s rules while making the appointment.

The court said that the government could not appoint the director on its own, as NITHM’s Governing Council can only make the appointment.

High Court sets aside government order

Justice Renuka Yara passed the order while hearing a writ petition filed by the Centre for Better Governance (CBG).

The court quashed the government order issued in July 2025. It said it was not in accordance with the Memorandum of Association and Rules and Regulations of NITHM.

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No recommendation from Governing Council

The High Court observed that there was no material to show that the Governing Council had recommended or requested the appointment of Professor Ramana.

Instead, the state government selected him. The government also directed the University of Hyderabad, where he was serving, to grant him extraordinary leave so that he could take charge as NITHM Director.

Though the Governing Council approved the appointment later, the court ruled that it could not make the process valid.

Petition raised questions over appointment

The petitioner claimed that Professor Ramana did not have the tourism or hospitality-related qualifications required for the post.

It is also alleged there is favouritism in the appointment and referred to a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report on earlier appointment irregularities.

Professor Ramana argued that his appointment was made on deputation based on administrative suitability. He also said that his academic qualifications met the standards fixed by the Governing Council.

Though, the High Court did not examine the other allegations made in the petition, it concluded that the state government had not followed the rules governing NITHM.