Telangana: TSPSC Group 1 prelims cancelled again, HC orders re-exam

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Saturday, September 23 ordered the cancellation and reexamination of the Group 1 prelims conducted by the TSPSC on June 11.

This comes after a petition filed by NSUI President Balmoori Venkat alongside others approached the Telangana High Court, alleging that the biometric system was not followed and OMR sheets were given without hall ticket numbers in the TSPSC Group 1 prelims re-exam.

The results of the exam had been pending for three months after the first exam held on October 16, 2022, was cancelled in November and reconducted in June.

The first exam was cancelled after an investigation into the allegations of a leak of the question papers.

TSPSC paper leak that led to Group 1 prelims re-exam

The TSPSC scam came to light on March 13 following a complaint by a youth. The police initially arrested nine accused including Praveen Kumar, who worked as an assistant section officer at TSPSC and Rajashekar Reddy, a network admin at TSPSC.

They had allegedly stolen question papers of some exams from a computer in a confidential section of the Commission and sold it to other accused.

Subsequently, the SIT arrested 15 accused from Mahabubnagar district alone. The investigators later found that the case has links with Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Nagarkurnool, Khammam and Nalgonda districts.

The exam paper leak case created a sensation in Telangana as opposition parties Congress and BJP blamed the BRS government for the leak that affected lakhs of unemployed in the state.

The opposition is also demanding a probe by a sitting judge of the High Court or by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The SIT also examined TSPS chairman Janardhan Reddy, secretary Anita Ramachandran and member B. Linga Reddy in the case.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is also probing money laundering charges in the case.

As of August 17, the total number of people arrested in the case had risen to 99.