Telangana HC declares May 27 working day, shifts Bakrid holiday

The public holiday will extend to the District Judiciary, including all the Tribunals and Labour Courts in Telangana.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Published: 25th May 2026 7:08 pm IST
Bakrid festival
People leave after namaz on the occasion of Eid ul-Adha festival, near Charminar, in the OId City of Hyderabad, Telangana, Saturday, June 7, 2025. (PTI Photo)

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court declared May 27 as a working day on account of the Bakrid festival, shifting the public holiday to the following day, May 28.

The public holiday for Eid ul-Adha will extend to the District Judiciary, including all the Tribunals and Labour Courts in Telangana.

Initially, the government had announced May 27 as a public holiday for the festival. However, as the crescent moon marking the beginning of Dhul-Hijjah 1447 AH was not sighted in Hyderabad or other parts of Telangana, the festival will be celebrated on May 28.

Subhan Bakery

On May 17, the Sadar Majlis-e-Ulama-e-Deccan announced that the crescent moon marking the beginning of Dhul-Hijjah 1447 AH was not sighted in Hyderabad or other parts of Telangana.

In an official statement issued by Syed Hasan Ibrahim Hussaini Quadri, also known as Sajjad Pasha, the organisation said reports received from various locations confirmed that no verified moon sighting had taken place on Sunday evening.

Following the announcement, the Majlis declared that Dhul-Qa’dah will complete 30 days and Tuesday, May 19, will be observed as the first day of Dhul-Hijjah.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Published: 25th May 2026 7:08 pm IST

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