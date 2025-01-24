Telangana HC demands detailed response on hospital staffing issues

Hyderabad: A two-judge bench of the Telangana High Court, consisting of Acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Dr. G. Radha Rani, has instructed the State’s Health, Medical & Family Welfare Department to submit a comprehensive counter in response to a public interest litigation (PIL) regarding the recruitment of medical and paramedical staff in government hospitals across Telangana.

The court addressed a PIL where the petitioner argued that the authorities have failed to comply with a Supreme Court ruling mandating the establishment of district hospitals, Community Health Centres, and Primary Health Centres, as well as addressing the issue of numerous vacant positions in existing hospitals.

Also Read Telangana HC allows Endocrine Society to join fight against unsafe ORS claims

Although the respondent authorities provided counters, the bench emphasized the need for a detailed response that thoroughly addresses all concerns raised in the PIL.

The matter has been scheduled for further hearing on February 20.