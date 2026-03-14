Telangana HC directs govt not to use road built after Bachupally layout demolition

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has directed authorities not to use a road allegedly laid after the demolition of the compound wall of the APR Pranav Antilia Layout in Bachupally village of Nizampet mandal, located in Medchal–Malkajgiri district.

The court also ordered that the present status quo be maintained until further hearings.

Court seeks report on demolition

The dispute relates to survey numbers 31, 34, 37, 38, 54 and 55 in Bachupalli village. Residents of the layout approached the court alleging that officials from the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) demolished the compound wall despite an existing status quo order.

During the hearing, claims made by HYDRAA and the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) that no road had been constructed in the area were contested.

In response, the High Court directed the Station House Officers of Bachupalli, Dundigal and Jagadgirigutta police stations to submit a detailed report identifying who led the demolition and the circumstances surrounding it.

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Residents allege illegal action

According to the petitioner association representing plot owners of APR Pranav Antilia, the layout had obtained all necessary government permissions and final approvals. Around 600 houses were reportedly constructed in the gated community in 2014.

The association alleged that HYDRAA officials demolished the compound wall on the 3rd of this month, despite the area being a gated residential community. The petitioners claimed that the High Court had earlier issued status quo orders prohibiting any demolition of the compound wall.

The counsel for the association argued that HYDRAA issued notices without disclosing the existence of the court’s status quo orders and proceeded with the demolition without providing adequate time to respond.

The petitioners also alleged that the demolition damaged areas allocated for electrical equipment and a park within the layout.

Police presence during demolition

The petitioners further told the court that police personnel from Bachupally, Dundigal and Jagadgirigutta stations were present during the demolition and facilitated the operation carried out by HYDRAA officials.

Authorities deny road construction

Representing HMDA, the authority’s lawyer argued that the original layout draft did not permit the construction of a compound wall. However, the petitioner association countered this claim, stating that only a guardrail had been constructed along the boundary.

Meanwhile, the HYDRAA counsel maintained that no road had been laid in the disputed area.

Court orders status quo

After hearing arguments from both sides, Justice NV Shravan Kumar directed HMDA and HYDRAA not to demolish the compound wall further and not to use the road that was allegedly constructed following the demolition.

The court ordered that the existing status quo be maintained and scheduled the next hearing in the case for April 7.