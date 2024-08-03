Telangana HC directs police to not arrest BRS’ Krishank

This decision follows an FIR filed against Krishank for allegedly making defamatory comments about chief minister Revanth Reddy on social media.

Published: 3rd August 2024 8:12 am IST
4 days judicial custody for BRS' Krishank in OU 'fake info' case
BRS spokesperson Manne Krishank

Hyderabad: Justice K Sujana of the Telangana High Court instructed the police on Friday, August 2, not to arrest Manne Krishank, the social media in-charge of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party.

Instead, the police were directed to issue a notice to him under Section 35(3) of the BNS or CrPC 41-A.

Krishank’s lawyer, Jakkula Lakshman, contended that the FIR was based on false claims, asserting that Krishank had not made any such derogatory statements.

The case has been scheduled for a hearing on August 13.

Published: 3rd August 2024 8:12 am IST

