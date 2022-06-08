Telangana HC directs state to increase COVID-19 testing

Hyderabad: Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the state government to increase COVID-19 testing and take more precautions, amid rising COVID-19 cases in the state.

In the past week, COVID-19 cases in Telangana jumped by 36%. On Tuesday, Telangana recorded 119 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 7,93,791.

As per health bulletins issued by the Telangana health department, the number of active cases in the state was 481 on June 1. It reached 658 on June 7. On May 1, the count was 335.

A health department bulletin said that 43 people recuperated from the infection, raising the cumulative number of recoveries to date to 7,89,022. The recovery rate stood at 99.40 percent.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111.