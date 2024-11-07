Telangana HC dismisses BRS leader’s petition against CM Revanth’s remarks

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court dismissed a writ petition on Wednesday, November 6, filed by Errolla Srinivas, a leader of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), which sought to compel the Banjara Hills police station to register a case against chief minister A Revanth Reddy.

Srinivas alleged that the chief minister made derogatory remarks about BRS leaders during a public meeting on March 6 in Palamuru.

Justice B Vijaysen Reddy ruled that the petition was not maintainable, stating that Srinivas lacked the legal standing to file it.

The judge emphasized that statements made by the chief minister during various meetings could not be construed as grounds for defamation or criminal charges, highlighting the importance of protecting political discourse.