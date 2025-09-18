Telangana HC dismisses plea against GO 150 on medical admissions

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday, September 17, clarified that it cannot intervene in medical admission rules in violation of a Supreme Court judgment.

A group of 34 petitioners had challenged Government Order (G.O.) 150, arguing that employees transferred under Central and State services were being unfairly counted under the local quota.

The petition contended that the G.O., issued after the NEET notification and the Supreme Court’s ruling on the matter of local status, was unconstitutional.

The government counsel defended the order, stating that GO 150 was introduced as an amendment to G.O. 33 and was framed as per the Supreme Court’s guidelines.

Observing that the apex court had already laid down a clear verdict on local status, the court dismissed the petitions, holding that no interference was possible.

During the hearing, the court also recorded the assurance given by the Advocate General that a student, Shashikiran, who studied at Korukonda Sainik School in Andhra Pradesh, would be considered under the local quota. Based on this submission, a separate petition on the issue was closed.