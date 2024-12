Hyderabad: Telangana High Court has dismissed the petition filed by some Group 1 aspirants who sought orders to stall the release of Group 1 results on Thursday, December 26.

The petitioners’ plea stated that since the issue over the reservations was yet to be sorted out, and some other aspects were to be addressed, the release of results needed to be stopped.

After hearing their plea, the High Court dismissed their petition, clearing the way for the release of the Group 1 examination results.