Telangana SSC exams clash with Ramzan, students raise concerns

Hyderabad: Muslim students across Telangana have expressed concerns following the release of the schedule for the SSC annual exams, which clash with Ramzan. The exams are set to be conducted from March 21, 2025, to April 4, 2025, coinciding with the latter part of Ramzan, which is tentatively observed from February 28 to March 29.

Concerns have been raised particularly regarding the timing of the exams during significant occasions in Ramzan, such as Shab-e-Qadr (the Night of Power) and Jumatul Vida (the last Friday of Ramzan). Several students are urging the Telangana education department to reconsider the timetable and make necessary adjustments to accommodate these important religious observances.

“These examinations are very essential, and so are the last 10 days of Ramzan for Muslims. Preparations while fasting and adhering to religion obligations would impact both aspects,” said a Class 10 student, Misbah.

Also Read Telangana SSC exams to begin from March 21

The Board of Secondary Education has announced that the SSC examinations will cover SSC, OSSC, and vocational courses, commencing at 9:30 am and concluding at 12:30 pm each day. All candidates are advised to arrive at their respective exam centres on time.