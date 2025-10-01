Telangana HC ends 20 yr dispute, rules Kondapur land is govt property

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has given a decisive verdict in a land dispute involving thousands of crores worth of prime government land in Kondapur, Serilingampally mandal of Ranga Reddy district.

The court confirmed that 57.09 acres in Survey No. 59 legally belong to the government, putting an end to a dispute that lasted over two decades.

Justice Nagesh Bhimapaka, who delivered the ruling, observed that records clearly established attempts by private individuals to illegally grab government land.

Earlier, a civil court had ruled in favour of some claimants who stated that each of them owned three acres and sought mutation of their names. In 2002, the government challenged this civil court order by filing multiple appeals, which have now been upheld by the High Court.

Judge dismisses pvt parties’ argument

The judge dismissed the private parties’ argument that temporary pattas (land assignment certificates) were granted in 1961 under Laoni rules. He noted that such provisions were neither in force at that time nor applicable within 10 miles of Hyderabad, covering Kondapur.

The Telangana High Court further stated that there was no valid documentation proving the pattas were genuine, as even the alleged signatures of the tahsildar on those documents were inconsistent.

Land under govt possession since 1988-89: Officials

Officials presented evidence that the land has been under government possession since 1988-89. Of the total extent, parcels have already been allotted: 6 acres to Chandra Rajeswara Rao Foundation, 5 acres to the RTA, 10 acres to APSRTC, 5 acres to Jheer Education Trust, 10 acres for a weaker section colony, and 3 acres for a crematorium. At present, 10.19 acres remain unallotted.

Rejecting counterclaims, including petitions filed by Kasani Gnaneshwar, his family members, and two private firms claiming to have purchase agreements for 36 acres, the court ruled that their arguments lacked legal backing.

The judge remarked that they had never disclosed these purchase agreements in their earlier civil suits, weakening their case.

Allowing the petition filed by the Ranga Reddy District Collector, the High Court ruled that all 57.09 acres must remain with the government.