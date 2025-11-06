Telangana HC flags flaws in Gurukul schools lottery tenders

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has stated that the government’s decision to implement a uniform procurement method for food and essential supplies across the state’s 1,023 Gurukul and welfare schools and hostels was taken with “good intentions and is worthy of support.”

The court, however, also pointed out that the system has certain flaws that need to be rectified.

Court reviews GO 17

While reviewing the government’s order (GO 17) introducing a centralised system for the supply of food materials, groceries, vegetables, and fruits, the court said that the tender process currently relies on a lottery method, which is inappropriate.

The court emphasised that reservations for women’s federations, tribal cooperatives, and small and medium contractors must be clearly mentioned in the notification to safeguard their rights.

PIL challenges GO 17

The Telangana Gurukul Contractors Association had filed a petition challenging GO 17. Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka heard the case and delivered the verdict. The court stated that centralised procurement and setting quality standards serve public interest and cannot be objected to.

However, it pointed out that selecting technically qualified bidders through a lottery process lacks transparency and procedural clarity.

Develop clear guidelines: HC to govt

The court instructed the government to develop clear guidelines to ensure a transparent selection process for contractors. It directed authorities to amend the process accordingly and ensure that contractor selection aligns with these revised norms.