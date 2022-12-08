Telangana HC gives green signal to Teenmar Mallanna for his padayatra

Hyderabad: Justice B Vijaysen Reddy of Telangana high court on Wednesday permitted C Naveen Kumar, famously known as Teenmaar Mallanna to go ahead with his Padayatra from December 11.



The court directed Bhadradri Kothagudem SP to accord conditional permission to social activist, Teenmar Mallanna for his proposed padayatra.



Mallanna, who earlier filed a petition saying that he was aggrieved by the order of the district SP rejecting permission for his padayatra, described the police act as ‘undemocratic’.



However, his plea was accepted by the judge who gave a green signal for his padayatra on a conditional note.

Also Read Will chop Teenmaar Mallanna into pieces: TRS MLA Mohammed Aamir

The judgement directed the padayatra to pass only on main roads avoiding entry into the agency area or forest.

“Not more than 100 participants are allowed to join the yatra which has to march in a peaceful manner and provocative speeches should not be made by the petitioner,” said the judge.

The Judge further allowed slogans in the yatra and directed the police to take appropriate action in event of a breakdown of any law and order.