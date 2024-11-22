Telangana HC grants permission to BRS for dharna in Mahabubabad

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has granted permission for the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) to hold a peaceful dharna on November 25 at the MRO office in Mahabubabad.

This protest is aimed at addressing alleged police atrocities against tribal women in Vikarabad.

The decision comes after BRS party youth president Muralidhar approached the court due to the police’s previous denial of permission for the demonstration, which he argued violated constitutional rights to protest.

The court’s ruling allows the dharna to take place under specific conditions: it is limited to 1,000 participants and must occur between 11 am and 2 pm.

Also Read Telangana: BRS postpones Mahabubabad Maha Dharna after cops deny permission

M Roopender, the counsel for Muralidhar, highlighted that the police’s refusal to acknowledge the application for permission was an abuse of the legal process and emphasized the citizens’ right to express their grievances regarding the incident in question.

This development follows a recent postponement of another planned Maha Dharna in Mahabubabad, which was also aimed at supporting tribals and farmers affected by land acquisition issues.

The BRS had initially scheduled this event but had to delay it after the police denied permission at the last minute. The party plans to approach the High Court again regarding this matter