Telangana HC grants relief to Medchal officials facing HYDRA complaint

Hyderabad: Justice K Sujana of the Telangana High Court has ordered the state government and HYDRA commissioner A.V. Ranganath to refrain from arresting K. Srinivasulu, an assistant director in the survey and land records department of Medchal district, along with another employee, Phool Singh.

Both individuals are facing FIRs filed by the Cyberabad police following a complaint from HYDRA.

During the hearings, the judge noted that the charges against them fall under Section 316(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which pertains to criminal breach of trust.

This section stipulates that individuals who commit such offenses while in possession of property or having control over it may face imprisonment for life or up to ten years, along with a potential fine.

This law applies to those entrusted with property in the course of their business or as public servants.

The judge noted that the complaint filed by HYDRA lacked sufficient evidence to establish a case under the specified section.

The other charges against the accused carry lesser penalties, which can be addressed under Section 41-A of the CrPC.

Consequently, the judge instructed the authorities to summon the accused and document their statements, directing them to appear before the authorities.

The accused are alleged to have permitted illegal constructions in the floodplain and buffer zones.