Telangana HC imposes 50K fine on advocate over 25 yr pending case

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has imposed an exemplary cost of Rs 50,000 on an advocate due to a property case which is pending for over 25 years,

The High Court also penalised officials of the Evacuee Interest Separation Act for not issuing sale certificates of evacuee properties which were bought by a private person in 1962. An officer was directed to pay the costs in favour of the Sainik Welfare Board, Telangana or Armed Forces Flag Day Fund, Telangana, within four weeks. The court considered the pain that three generations of the private persons endured.

The court observed that two generations had to suffer while contesting for their rights, and the third generation, who is also engaged in the matter for enjoyment of the fruits of the sale certificate, which was executed on December 17, 1962.

Justice, C.V. Bhaskar Reddy heard a petition filed by Abul Qair Naseeruddin Kamran, a resident of United Arab Emirates (UAE), whose grandparent, Saleha Fatima Begum, acquired the various extents of evacuee land in Kundaram, Bekkal, Samudrala, Jangaon, Mettur and Madur (Chinna Madur), Singarajpalli, Bahiripalli, Pakhal, Palakurthi, Irrevenu, Mutharam, Ippuguda and Raghunathpalli and other parts of Jangaon taluk of Warangal district, under registered sale certificate dated December 17, 1962 on payment of Rs 38,415.

The properties belong to Saleha’s brothers, who migrated to Pakistan after the partition of India, while she stayed in India. In the sale certificates, around 43 acres of land were not included by mistake or negligence. Since then, she and her legal heirs approached every office. With the involvement of third parties against them, the issue went to the High Court.

In 2000, a division bench of the High Court had directed the petitioner to approach the competent officer. The competent officer in 2002 directed the status quo on the land till further orders. However, further orders have not been issued till now.