TGPSC defends allegations of bias in Group 1 exams in Telangana HC

Hyderabad: Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) refuted allegations of discrepancies in the recent Group-1 exams during a hearing of a judicial probe plea in the High Court.

Appearing for TGPSC, S Niranjan Reddy argued that the allegations of systematic leaks or compromised exam centers lacked credibility and there was no violation of statutory rules or any systemic failure in the conduct of the exam.

Nearly four lakh candidates had appeared for the exam out of which 30,000 were shortlisted for the mains, and 20,161 candidates were finally selected.

Unsuccessful candidates had approached the Supreme Court seeking cancellation of the exams; however, the apex court refused and observed that the allegations lacked merit and appeared malafide.

TGPSC refutes elitist selection

TGPSC further contended that most of the selected candidates belonged to OBC, SC, ST, women, and differently-abled categories, and hence proved that the results were not elitist.

They said that cancelling these selections would destroy the dreams of the candidates who had cleared the exam through hard work.

TGPSC said that 300 evaluators were engaged for the exams, who had undergone mock answer paper evaluation and orientation programmes. Additionally, each script was further checked by a scrutiniser to verify the marks allotted.

It also refuted allegations that some candidates were deliberately allocated to specific centres, saying that allocation was done through computer-based randomisation and all 46 centres were inspected to rule out malpractice.

Addressing concerns of only women being allocated in exam centres 18 and 19, Reddy, appearing for TGPSC, argued at the High Court that the two centres were in women’s colleges in Koti. He said that TGPSC decided to avoid any inconvenience to male candidates who had previously faced issues in using restrooms, losing precious exam time.

The matter has been adjourned for further arguments.