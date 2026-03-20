Telangana HC issues contempt notice to Finance, Road and Buildings depts

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Thursday, March 19, issued contempt notices tostate finance and road and buildings department for failing to comply with an order of paying Rs 1.34 crore to a contractor.

The contempt proceedings were initiated by S Narsimha Reddy, a registered Special Class contractor, who alleged that the respondent authorities failed to comply with the directions of this court in the earlier writ petition.

The case pertains to a petitioner who stated that the authorities failed to release the final bill and balance amounts for the contract work of the reconstruction of the HP vented Causeway in Wanaparthy to Jedcharla Road in the Nagarkurnool district, as illegal and arbitrary.

Representing the contractor, the counsel argued that the project, worth Rs 2 crore was completed in October 2021. He said that the bills remain pending despite the documents regarding the completion of work being submitted.

Contempt notices issued

After hearing the argument, the High Court observed that the lapse by the authorities amounts to contempt of court. In this regard, contempt notices were issued to Vikas Raj, IAS, Special Chief Secretary, Roads and Buildings Department; Sandeep Kumar Sulthania, IAS, Principal Secretary, Finance Department;

Mohan Naik, Chief Engineer, Roads and Buildings State Roads, and other officials of the department under Contempt of Court Rules, directing them to appear and explain why action should not be taken against them under the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971.