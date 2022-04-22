Telangana HC issues notice to TRS minister, 7 others in BJP worker’s suicide case

Hyderabad: The Telangana High court on Friday issued notices to eight Telangana Rashtriya Samithi (TRS) leaders including state minister for transport, Puvvada Ajay Kumar, in connection with the suicide of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker last week.

Following the BJP’s petition claiming the activist’s death to be a murder, the High Court held a hearing on Friday. Notices were issued to the Telangana government and the TRS leaders. Advocate General BS Prasad asked for more time, to which the High Court directed the Telangana government to file a counterclaim before May 29.

On April 14, 25-year-old Sai Ganesh died by suicide after he consumed pesticides in Khammam. He was shifted to Hyderabad for treatment, but passed away two days later. The BJP has alleged that Ganesh was being harassed at the behest of transport minister P Ajay Kumar as he was active in making social media posts against corruption.

BJP leaders allege that Ajay Kumar, the husband of corporator Prasanna Kumar, and 3 town police were complicit in causing the death as they had filed several cases against Sai Ganesh and repeatedly called him to the station and harassed him.