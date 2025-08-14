Telangana HC issues notices to NPDCL officials Over Jr lineman seniority dispute

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday, August 14, issued notices to the chief general manager, superintending engineer (SE), divisional engineer, and other officials of the Northern Power Distribution Company Limited (NPDCL) seeking an explanation regarding the recruitment and seniority of contract Junior Linemen/Junior Lineman candidates.

The issue stems from the alleged failure to grant uniform seniority to all candidates appointed under the same recruitment notification, as per a High Court judgment delivered on November 10, 2009. Twelve petitions were filed by candidates appointed in 2011, challenging the disparity. Justice Pulla Karthik heard the matter on Wednesday.

Appearing for the petitioners, advocate Peeta Raman argued that under a single notification, some candidates were appointed in 2007, while the petitioners were appointed in 2011 due to delays caused by court orders and related issues.

Arguments

The counsel contended that, in line with the 2009 High Court order, all appointees should be granted seniority from 2007, with corresponding benefits in terms of pay and promotions. However, the authorities have instead treated those appointed in 2011 as juniors in service.

Counsel for NPDCL argued that the petitioners’ appointments were made against vacancies that arose only in 2011, and therefore, their service period could begin only from that year.

After hearing both sides, the judge directed the respondents to file detailed counter-affidavits and adjourned the hearing for six weeks.