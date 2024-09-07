Telangana HC issues notices to state, centre on sale of paddy

Hyderabad: A division bench of the Telangana High Court, led by Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J. Sreenivas Rao, has issued notices to both state and central governments, as well as the Civil Supplies Corporation Ltd.

This action follows a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by former BRS MLA and ex-chairman of the Telangana State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited, Peddi Sudarshan Reddy.

Also Read Telangana HC rejects colleges’ bid for additional CSE seats

He claimed that paddy stored in rice mills and godowns across Telangana has been sold to the same contractors despite their contracts having expired.

The court has directed government agencies, the Food Corporation of India, and various contractors to respond to these allegations.