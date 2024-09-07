Telangana HC rejects colleges’ bid for additional CSE seats

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court recently rejected a series of petitions from various private engineering colleges that sought approval to fill additional seats in the Computer Science Engineering (CSE) program.

The state government had previously denied these requests, citing concerns over an excessive focus on CSE at the expense of other engineering disciplines.

The colleges argued that they should be allowed to fill these seats due to the approvals they received from the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and other relevant bodies.

However, the court upheld the government’s position, emphasizing the need for a balanced distribution of engineering courses across the state to prevent an over-concentration in Hyderabad, which could jeopardize the viability of institutions in rural areas.

As the counselling process concluded, several private engineering colleges sought a directive from the authorities to conduct a mop-up round of counselling to fill the additional approved intake for their programs.

However, the state government opposed this request and did not allow the filling of these additional seats.

Advocate General A Sudarsan Reddy informed the court that Section 20 of the State Education Act grants the government the authority to regulate such matters.

He presented the academic calendar for BTech courses, which commenced on August 19 and argued against any interim relief at this time. Consequently, Justice CV Bhaskar Reddy dismissed all interim applications submitted by the colleges.