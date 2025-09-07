Telangana HC orders BHEL to regularise temporary paramedical employees

The bench emphasised that instead of employing workers through backdoor means, their services must be regularised in accordance with lawful provisions.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 7th September 2025 8:05 am IST
Telangana High Court (File photo)
Telangana High Court (File photo)

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has directed Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) to regularise the services of paramedical employees who have been working on a temporary basis for over a decade.

The court observed that while the company has been taking their services continuously, its refusal to provide them permanent employment is discriminatory.

The bench emphasised that instead of employing workers through backdoor means, their services must be regularised in accordance with lawful provisions.

MS Teachers

Referring to the Umadevi vs. State of Karnataka case, the court highlighted that the Supreme Court had already made it clear that long-serving temporary employees cannot be deprived of regularisation.

Petitioner’s challenge BHEL’s refusal

The case was filed by G Durgaprasad and 28 others, who challenged BHEL’s refusal to make them permanent despite employing them as temporary paramedical staff for years. Justice Nagesh Bhimapaka heard the petition.

After listening to arguments from both sides, the judge noted that since BHEL had been repeatedly extending the contracts of these employees for over ten years, it clearly demonstrated that their services were essential.

Keeping workers in a temporary status for such a prolonged period was contrary to the Supreme Court’s judgment, the court said.

Consequently, the Telangana High Court ruled that the employees are entitled to permanent employment and directed BHEL to regularise their services accordingly.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 7th September 2025 8:05 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button