Telangana HC orders BHEL to regularise temporary paramedical employees

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has directed Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) to regularise the services of paramedical employees who have been working on a temporary basis for over a decade.

The court observed that while the company has been taking their services continuously, its refusal to provide them permanent employment is discriminatory.

The bench emphasised that instead of employing workers through backdoor means, their services must be regularised in accordance with lawful provisions.

Referring to the Umadevi vs. State of Karnataka case, the court highlighted that the Supreme Court had already made it clear that long-serving temporary employees cannot be deprived of regularisation.

Petitioner’s challenge BHEL’s refusal

The case was filed by G Durgaprasad and 28 others, who challenged BHEL’s refusal to make them permanent despite employing them as temporary paramedical staff for years. Justice Nagesh Bhimapaka heard the petition.

After listening to arguments from both sides, the judge noted that since BHEL had been repeatedly extending the contracts of these employees for over ten years, it clearly demonstrated that their services were essential.

Keeping workers in a temporary status for such a prolonged period was contrary to the Supreme Court’s judgment, the court said.

Consequently, the Telangana High Court ruled that the employees are entitled to permanent employment and directed BHEL to regularise their services accordingly.