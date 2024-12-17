Telangana HC orders cops to return BRS MLA Kaushik Reddy’s phone

The judge found the police's justification for retaining the phone unconvincing, noting procedural lapses, and directed that it be returned unless valid grounds for its retention were established.

Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Updated: 17th December 2024 9:00 am IST
BRS MLA P Kaushik Reddy.

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has ordered the police to return the cellphone of BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy, which was seized on December 5.

Justice B Vijaysen Reddy emphasized that the police must adhere to proper procedures for the seizure of electronic devices and issue notices if they intend to retain the phone for investigation purposes.

During the hearing, Reddy’s counsel argued that the seizure was conducted without any formal acknowledgement or due process, describing the police’s actions as politically motivated.

Phone necessary for forensic analysis: State govt

The public prosecutor countered that the phone was taken due to Reddy’s alleged unruly behaviour during an incident at a police station and claimed it was necessary for forensic analysis related to ongoing investigations into conspiracy allegations against the state government.

The court has scheduled a follow-up hearing for December 12 to further address the matter.

