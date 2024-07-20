Telangana HC orders govt to develop dedicated ‘app’ for road issues

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has instructed the state government to develop a dedicated app or portal that allows the public to report issues related to road maintenance, footpath encroachments, and open manholes.

This directive was issued by a division bench comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Anil Kumar, in response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by a social worker K. Akhil Sri Guru Teja.

The petitioner raised concerns about the violation of Supreme Court guidelines on road safety. He highlighted that the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and other authorities were failing to adequately maintain and repair roads.

The petitioner pointed out the dangers posed by open manholes and poorly maintained roads, which threaten public safety. The court was informed of recent fatalities caused by open manholes.

It was clarified that the responsibility for road maintenance in certain areas lies with the Department of Buildings and Roads. The Advocate General requested additional time to submit an affidavit on behalf of the government.

Setting the next hearing for July 31, Chief Justice directed the government to implement measures to ensure the proper upkeep of roads and maintenance of manholes.