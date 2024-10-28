Telangana HC orders probe into astrologer’s remarks on Chaitanya, Shobitha’s divorce

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has ordered an investigation into Telugu celebrity astrologer Venu Swamy regarding his comments about the divorce of actors Naga Chaitanya and Shobitha Dhulipala. Swamy had made comments against the marriage in August, predicting the ‘divorce’ of the now-engaged celebrity couple, sparking widespread outrage and criticism. The remarks had also landed Venu in a legal soup.

Also Read Naga Chaitanya removes last Instagram post with ex-wife Samantha

The Telugu Digital Film Journalists Association filed a complaint with the Telangana state commission for women, and summoned him over his remarks. Astrologer Venu challenged the summons in the Telangana High Court and initially gained a stay on the orders of the women’s commission.

Venu’s relief now faces a major blow as the Telangana High Court quashed the stay and ordered the state commission for women to investigate and initiate action against the astrologer in a week.