Telangana HC orders state to respond to PILs on BRS land allotments

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has instructed the state government to submit its counter within four weeks regarding three Public Interest Litigations (PILs) that challenge the allotment of land to the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

This directive came from a division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice G Radha Rani, following a request for additional time by Additional Advocate General Mohammed Imran Khan. One of the PILs contests the decision to allocate prime land on Road No. 12 in Banjara Hills, where BRS has established its headquarters, Telangana Bhavan.

The other two PILs question the land allotments made to the party in Kokapet and across various district headquarters.

The petitioners argue that these allotments are illegal, arbitrary, and discriminatory, violating several past Supreme Court and High Court rulings.

They have requested the court to direct the government to reclaim the land and any buildings constructed by the BRS.

The bench has scheduled the next hearing for March 6, 2025