Telangana HC protects Nizamabad school principal from arrest

Hyderabad: Telangana High Court on Wednesday, July 8, restrained the Nizamabad Police from arresting school principal Amer Khan in connection with the Urdu subject row where some Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders attacked him for allegedly forcing the students to study the subject.

The court issued the protective order during an anticipatory bail hearing for Khan. It also directed Khan to cooperate with the ongoing investigation under Section 35(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

Background of the case

On June 27, local leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stormed a private school in Nizamabad’s Armoor and slapped Khan for teaching Urdu. The incident occurred at Bharat Chandra School in the presence of police officials.

According to local reports, the saffron leaders claimed that their children were taught “Urdu songs,” “kalma,” “had Urdu writings in their books” and noticed “behavioural changes.”

Speaking to Siasat.com, Amroor Station House Officer (SHO) Satyanarayana said that a case has been registered against BJP town president, Mandula Balu, and others for intimidation, trespassing and assault.

Also Read Nizamabad bandh called after principal assaulted over Urdu

A case has also been registered against the principal Amir Khan, Urdu teacher Huma and school correspondent Mallaiah “for teaching Urdu without permission.” They have been charged under Section 196 (promoting enmity between different groups) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Following the incident, the Telangana police had issued notices to social media platform X asking it to remove videos of the principal being assulted citing violation of India’s IT rules.

Armoor BJP leader held

On June 29, Nizamabad Police arrested Mandula Balu in connection with the alleged assault. Balu was apprehended from a guest house in Ankapoor reportedly belonging to Paidi Rakesh Reddy, MLA from Armoor Assembly constituency.

The same day, police also detained Armoor MLA Paidi Rakesh Reddy at Bhiknoor, while he was on his way from Hyderabad to participate in a protest against the alleged teaching of Urdu and Namaz to Hindu students at Bharat Chandra School in Perkit under Armoor Municipality.