Telangana HC pulls up HYDRAA for bypassing court orders

The High Court refered to a demolition of private compound wall carried out by the agency stating that neither the tahsildar nor the district collector had issued any such direction.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: |   Updated:
Telangana High Court
Telangana High Court

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Thursday, July 30, pulled up the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) for bypassing its orders.

The High Court referred to the demolition of a private compound wall carried out by the agency, stating that neither the tahsildar nor the district collector had issued any such direction. Justice NV Shravan Kumar observed that the government authorities and agencies like HYDRAA were misleading the people.

The court also observed that agencies lacked coordination and took decisions unilaterally without following the law. Kumar observed this while hearing a petition filed by Pemmasani Sudha Rani, who alleged that revenue and HYDRAA officials demolished the structure on her property in Plot Number 9 in Survey Number 60 of Kondapur, without issuing notice or following due process of law. The judge had then summoned the tehsildar.

Subhan Bakery

On July 30, the tehsildar informed the court that neither he nor his office had asked HYDRAA to go ahead with the demolition.

The court has directed all respondents to submit their responses within a week.

MS Degree College Admissions Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: |   Updated:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button