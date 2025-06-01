Telangana HC quashes life sentence, criticizes police probe in rape case

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has quashed the life sentence imposed on Colonel Rishi Sharma, an administrative officer at DRDO, Shamirpet, in a rape case, and declared him innocent.

The court strongly criticised the police investigation, highlighting systemic flaws and calling for reform in the criminal justice process.

The case dates back to April 25, 2017, when a woman accused Colonel Rishi Sharma, a close friend of her mother, of raping her when she was alone with him.

She alleged that after becoming pregnant, Sharma threatened her to undergo an abortion, prompting her to file a complaint. The Rangareddy District Court, after inquiry, convicted Sharma and sentenced him to life imprisonment in September 2024.

Sharma challenged the verdict, leading to a review by a bench of Justices P Shyamkoshi and N Tukaramji.

The bench found significant lapses in the investigation and evidence. Justice Shyamkoshi noted the absence of a valid explanation for the delay in filing the complaint and the lack of medical reports or procedures regarding the abortion, except for a single doctor’s certificate—with the doctor not called as a witness.

The court also observed that Sharma had undergone a vasectomy in 2005, making it impossible for him to father a child, and that the prosecution failed to conduct DNA testing on the fetus.

Justice N Tukaramji, in his judgment, emphasised that a transparent and comprehensive investigation is a fundamental right of every citizen and called for the establishment of an independent oversight mechanism to monitor investigations.

He stressed that such measures would improve police standards and prevent miscarriages of justice. The court urged investigating agencies to enhance their expertise and conduct inquiries with greater transparency and accountability.

The judgment has sparked debate on the need for reforms in the criminal justice system, particularly regarding the quality and oversight of police investigations to protect the rights of both victims and the accused.