Hyderabad: Telangana High Court on Thursday quashed the nomination of Telangana Jana Samithi’s Kodandaram and Siasat Daily’s Amer Ali Khan as members of the State Legislative Council (MLCs) under the Governor’s quota.

The court also quashed the order of the Telangana Governor rejecting the nomination of Dasoju Sravan Kumar, Kurra Satyanarayana as MLCs under the Governor’s quota.

Further details are awaited