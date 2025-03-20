Telangana HC questions HYDRAA’s demolition policy

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has criticized the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) for its demolition practices, particularly targeting poorer communities while seemingly ignoring illegal constructions in affluent areas.

During a hearing on Wednesday, Justice CV Bhaskar Reddy questioned why HYDRAA was not addressing encroachments in elite neighbourhoods, especially around Durgam Cheruvu and Miyapur lakes, while aggressively demolishing structures belonging to marginalized groups under the pretext of preserving lakes and protecting government lands.

Also Read Prioritise lake restoration over beautification, HYDRAA chief

‘Demolishing homes in slums does not serve public good’

Justice Reddy emphasized that merely demolishing homes in slums and publicizing them in the media does not serve the public good. He pointed out that effective action should also be taken against illegal properties owned by wealthier individuals.

The court’s remarks came as it dealt with a writ petition challenging notices issued by the Rajendra Nagar tahsildar regarding illegal constructions encroaching upon Miralam Tank.

The court permitted authorities to conduct a joint survey of the lake area and take appropriate action if any encroachments were identified.

‘Hyderabad has seen drastic reduction in its water bodies’

Justice Reddy noted that Hyderabad, once known as the city of lakes, has seen a drastic reduction in its water bodies—from approximately 2,200 during the Nizam era to fewer than 180 today.

He highlighted the historical efforts made by the Nizams to conserve these lakes, which included enacting special laws for their protection.

Furthermore, the court directed both the irrigation and revenue departments to collaborate on surveying the land in question at Miralam Tank.

If found to be government land, actions could be taken under the Revenue and WALTA Acts; if it is Wakf land, responsibility for clearing encroachments would fall to the Wakf Board.

The petition was subsequently disposed of by the court.