Telangana HC raps HYDRAA over Gudimalkapur land fencing

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has strongly criticised the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) for fencing disputed and private lands without verifying title documents, observing that the agency cannot assume the role of a judicial authority.

The remarks came while hearing a petition filed by Prasad N Tanjerla, who challenged the fencing of his 1,351 square yard land in Survey No. 104 of Gudimalkapur in Golconda mandal of Hyderabad district.

Court objects to arbitrary fencing

Justice NV Shravan Kumar expressed strong displeasure over HYDRAA erecting fences around lands claimed to be government or disputed properties and installing boards declaring them under its protection, without producing supporting title deeds or documents.

The Telangana High Court observed that such unilateral action was resulting in a growing number of cases being filed and was seriously infringing upon private property rights.

It made it clear that HYDRAA cannot, without due process and comprehensive verification, decide the nature of land and proceed to fence it.

Acting without transparency and assuming adjudicatory powers is impermissible, the court remarked, adding that HYDRAA cannot act as “its own judge and court.”

Also Read HYDRAA clears encroachments on land worth Rs 1,400 crore in Kondapur

Guidelines to ensure transparency

Taking note of the larger issue, the High Court issued directions to the government aimed at bringing transparency to land identification and protection measures.

It directed that a list of government lands or lands in which the government has an interest must be officially published in the Gazette and updated periodically based on the outcome of disputes.

Further, the court ordered that details of lands falling under the nature described in Section 374-B of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Act be uploaded on the GHMC website.

This, the court said, would allow affected individuals and institutions to verify their title documents and ascertain the status of their plots.

No interference until final orders

The court clarified that in cases involving government or disputed lands where the government or municipal corporation is a party, HYDRAA cannot interfere until final judicial orders are passed.

It cautioned that fencing lands without a transparent mechanism and thorough verification would severely prejudice the rights of private landowners.

Directions in the present case

In the present matter, the High Court directed HYDRAA to remove the fencing and boards from the petitioner’s land within one week. At the same time, the petitioner was instructed not to alter the nature of the land.

The matter has been adjourned to March 3 for further hearing.